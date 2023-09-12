Delores Frances Syrek, 93, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Hilliards, the daughter of Frank and Sophie (Klemens) Gigowski.
Delores enjoyed all kinds of crafts including crocheting, painting, and was an avid quilter, having made quilts for all of her children. Most of all, Delores loved spending time with her family, especially at the cottage at Long Lake in Walhalla. She was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church where she had been an active volunteer at the bargain center.
Delores is survived by two daughters Nancy (John) Heroux of Flushing and Patty (Jim) McAuliffe of Goodrich; daughter-in-law Sue Syrek of Jackson; two sons Rick (Sue) Syrek of Hesperia and Bill (Cindy) Syrek of Hart; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister Dorothy Kaslow of Newaygo.
On Sept. 3, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Delores married Raymond Syrek who preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her son James Syrek in 2007.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, with Father Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.