Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Delores Marie Assenmacher joined her Lord and Savior May 26, 2022 on the Feast of the Ascension while surrounded by her family. Known to most as Dee, she was a prayer warrior for God. Delores was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith and spread the love of God to all. She opened her heart to the Holy Spirit.
Born July 11, 1936 to Joseph and Josephine Kaseta, Delores grew up with her brother Walter on Stout Street in Detroit. She married her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Assenmacher, on Nov. 22, 1956 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Detroit and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. During those years together they built a home of love, security, and faith for their seven children.
Delores and Bob spent 30 years serving at Our Lady of Victory in Northville by hosting a Catholic charismatic prayer group in their home and they continued their ministry into their retirement in the community of Ludington. Delores was an active partner and supporter of the pro-life movement Right to Life. She would regularly wake up at 4 a.m. each morning to pray for her family and the whole world. She greatly desires for all of her children and grandchildren to have a relationship with the Lord.
Delores cooked many homemade meals for her family and friends. Her Sunday meals and Thanksgiving feasts will always be remembered. She loved to listen to Josh Groban and all her favorites Italian tenors. We loved watching Delores and Robert dance together.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Kathy Kvalvaag of Ludington, Karen and Mike Alma of Traverse City, Kelly and Edward Frutig of Ann Arbor, Kristin and Randy Harrison of Traverse City, Kim and David Meachum of Traverse City and Kurt and Gail (Brunamonte) Assenmacher of Dexter; also her brother Walter and Sandra Kaseta of Lake Orion; 30 grandchildren and almost as many great-grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Josephine, her husband Robert and their son Keith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 6805 Mast Road, Dexter, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation prior to Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in the church.
Following Mass will be a burial service at Rural Hill Cemetery located at 215 West Seven Mile Road in Northville.
Please join us for an early dinner at 3 p.m. at Kelly and Ed’s event center, The Valley at Frutig Farms located at 7650 Scio Church Road in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Delores’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.