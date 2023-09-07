Denis William Schulz, 90, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Denis was born on July 7, 1933, the son of the late William and Mary (Cieslewicz) Schulz. In 1950, he graduated from Ludington High School. Shortly after, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, he went on to further his education at West Shore Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University. Throughout his lifetime, he held various jobs. He was most passionate and proud of being a published author.
Denis is survived by his brother Terry Schulz of Arizona; sister-in-law Jeanne Schulz of Ludington; niece Luanne Bonser of Ludington; nephews Keary Schulz and Barry Schulz both of Ludington; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Denis was preceded in death by his parents; brother William “Buddy” Schulz of Ludington; infant nephew James Schulz; nephews Bruce Schulz and William M. Schulz III; niece Marilyn Schulz; and great nephew Jedidiah Schulz.
