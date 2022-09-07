Denise Passage, age 61, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, peacefully with the love of her life Mike Passage by her side.
She was born in Muskegon on Jan. 17, 1961, the daughter of Beverly (Moseler) and Earl Carney. Denise was blessed with a wonderful childhood. She graduated class valedictorian from Oakridge High School with the class of 1979. Denise went on to earn a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University. She retired from Muskegon Community College after also teaching at Orchard View High School and Orchard View Community Education. In her many years working in education, she impacted the lives of thousands of students. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren.
Denise is survived by husband of 22 years Michael Passage; daughters Heather (Nate) Johnson, Ashley (Justin) Melchert and Jill Passage; sons Bradley (Heidi) Passage and Nick (Amber) Passage; her mother-in-law Susie Passage; the light of her life grandchildren Gabrielle, Payton, Brooklynn, Bella, Alekza, Cooper, Greyson, Malania, Cole, Blake, Eli, Kelby, Georgia and Kendin; loving siblings Anita (Ron) Moon, Audrey (Ron) Coleman, Kristi Carney and Jeffery (Linda) Carney; her favorite sister-in-law Paula (Michael) Port; many nieces and nephews whom adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Beverly Carney, her niece Christina Wood and her favorite dog Bennett.
According to her wishes, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
As Denise always thought of others before herself, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of her can be made to the WillStrong Foundation at Safe Harbor Credit Union of Ludington to help others fighting cancer.
