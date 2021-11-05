Dennis “Denny” Lee Knudsen, age 74, of Scottville passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 1, 1947, in Hart to Ralph and Dolly (Witte) Knudsen. Denny graduated from Mason County Central in 1965. He married Denise Lynn on June 10, 1967. Together they raised four children.
Denny was an electrician and ran Knudsen Electric for many years. He also worked for Indian Summer for 10 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Denny enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a very social person. He loved people, especially his family and his work family.
Denny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Denise; his sons Andrew Knudsen and Jeff Knudsen; his daughters Stacy (Deana) Knudsen and Kelly Sruba; his four grandchildren Raven (Alex) Malliett, Lilly and Owen Knudsen and Rylee Sruba; his sister Shirley Levine; his brother Paul (Jenny) Knudsen; and, several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his brother Doug Knudsen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Denny’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.