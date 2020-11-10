Dennis Owen Winey, age 78, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Spectrum Hospital with his children and dedicated daughter-in-law by his side.
He was born July 15, 1942 in Ludington to Garman “Peg” and Lenore (Dahringer) Winey. Dennis received his high school diploma from Mason County Central in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country for six years cultivating culinary and baking skills as a cook for the troops. Throughout his many military assignments, Okinawa, Japan was his favorite. Dennis continued his cooking career baking for Morat’s Bakery, Giant Way and retiring from Shop-N-Save in 2010.
On Aug. 29, 1970, Dennis married the love of his life, the late Mary Louise Coy. Together they raised two children spending leisure time in the state parks and playing games. Dennis and Mary loved the theatre and have seen numerous musicals, both locally, and internationally. Through many years of prompting, Dennis eventually convinced Mary to join him on his motorcycle excursions. They enjoyed many beautiful afternoons riding the countryside. Dennis also loved to snowmobile, even participating in some races during his youth.
Dennis was a very active member and leader of the local Alcoholics Anonymous Community. This past September 2020, he received his 30 years of sobriety chip. He led AA meetings in correctional institutes such as the Baldwin Jail, the Manistee prison, and Camp Sauble State Prison. AA was his church. He was dedicated to the beliefs and to the people in the program. He was fortunate enough to attend several AA conventions in places like Las Vegas, San Antonio, Atlanta and Detroit.
Dennis is survived by his children Shawn (Misse) Winey of Ludington and Kim (Mark) Mickevich of Fountain; his grandchildren Christian (Alanah) Winey, Sarah Winey, Meghan (Brian Galeano) Winey, Sidney, Jordan, Lillian and Jude Mickevich; his great-grandson, Wyatt Winey; his three siblings Sally Tardoni, Sandy (Dan) Cleveland and Margaret (Fred) Cooper, and several nieces and nephews and many friends of Bill W.
Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Mary and sister Susan Drost.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Out of concern for visitors that may be elderly or health compromised please wear a mask and social distance.
Memorial contributions in Dennis’s name may be directed to the local AA Corrections Program.
