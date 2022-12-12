Dennis Padron, 63, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Dennis was born on July 22, 1959, the son of Alberto and Joyce (Smith) Padron. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1977. On April 7, 1984, Dennis married his wonderful bride and best friend, Kimberly (Bigford) Padron. They shared 38 beautiful years together.
Dennis was a small business owner, operating Ludington Taxi. In 2020, he was able to retire. During his retirement he enjoyed spending more time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a true Detroit Lions fan, enjoying every game, even when most ended with a loss. He also had a love for Harley Davidson bikes. Dennis was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Dennis is survived by his wife Kimberly; daughters Racheal Jolly (John Shimel) and Angela Kimes (Christopher); son William (Jennifer Bebee); parents Alberto and Joyce; siblings Janet, Albert and Jack; and, grandchildren, McKenzie, Tayten, Katelynn, Amelia, Connor and Kirky.
Dennis was preceded in death by his sister Deborah, brother David and son, Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.
