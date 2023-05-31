Dennis Paul Pomeroy, 61, of High Point, North Carolina, departed from this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Hanes-LIneberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407, with Pastor Noah LaRoe officiating.
Born in Ludington, on Oct. 7, 1961 to John and Sally Pomeroy, Dennis was of the Christian faith. He received his bachelor’s degree in science and worked as an occupational therapist for about 30 years. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Dennis liked gardening, fishing and loved being on the water. He also enjoyed cooking and making polish sausage and jerky from scratch. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, John Pomeroy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Tracey Lynn Pomeroy; children Caitlin “Reed” Joyner (Brandon), Kelly Leigh Kilgore (Jeremy) and Rachel Marie Pomeroy; mother of his children Jennifer Jones; his mother Sally Owen (Fred Galbraith); brothers, John Pomeroy, Jr. (Amy) of Virgina, Tim Pomeroy (Jane), Steve Pomeroy of Washington; Alan Pomeroy (Amy) of New York and Mark Pomeroy of Virginia; and other extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262, or hospiceofthepiedmont.org/donate/donations-you-can-help/
