Dewey G. Knott, age 44, of Fountain, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1975 in Ludington to Harry and Pansy (Medley) Knott.

Dewey graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1995.

Dewey was always helping anyone in need. He loved his time working at the Briggs Farm. Dewey enjoyed 4-wheeling, mud bogs, fixing cars with Pop Mayse and everything "Dukes of Hazard."

Dewey is survived by his mother, Pansy Knott, his four siblings, Harry (Sue) Knott of Marian, Ohio, Nan (Scott) Fenner of Fountain, Maria Plasterer of Fountain and Charlene Knott of Fountain; his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends, who became his extended family and his beloved dogs, Daisy and Mable.

Dewey was preceded in death by his father, Harry; his grandparents, Jack and Nan Knott and Dewey and Pansy Ilene Medley; his cousin, Roger Hernandez; his nephew, Christopher Kapala; and his dogs, Sadie, Bocephus and General Lee.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Visitation will take place outside. The funeral home will allow 10 visitors in at a time to pay their respects. Masks will be required.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain. Please bring you lawn chair and be mindful of social distancing.

Memorial contributions for Dewey may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Donations may also be submitted through the funeral home website at www.oakgroveludington.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.