The family of Diane L. Boulais invites all to join us for a Celebration of her Life Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at the People’s Church of Ludington, 115 W. Loomis St. We will be feasting in her memory and enjoying music and pictures and Diane’s stories, and, of course, since this is Diane’s party, there will be lots of ice cream and cake.