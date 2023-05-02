Dimitra “Toula” Lekkas (nee Papadakos).
Was born in Stefania, Greece, and came to America in her mid-20s and her first home was in Ludington. She later married Stanley Lekkas, moved to Chicago and worked hard for the American dream. Her goal was to bring her brothers to America and the first was Tom Papadakos, the oldest of four other brothers. She later had two children, and the family moved to Ludington and purchased the Old Hamlin Restaurant with her brother Tom. Her two brothers, Chris and George later joined them immigrating from Greece.
Stanley and Toula later sold their business to her brothers and moved to Addison, Illinois, for the remainder of their marriage. Years after her husband’s death, she made her home with daughter and son-in-law in Orland Park, Illinois.
Beloved wife of the late Stelios ‘Stanley’ Lekkas.
Loving mother of Panorea (David) Lekkas – Bakutis and Angelo (Lisa Ann) Lekkas.
Cherished grandmother of Stelios, Antonis, Stefanos, Dimitri and Evangelos.
Dear sister of Tom, Antonis, Stavros, George and Chris Papadakos.
Interment, Sunday, May 7, 1:15 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery, 906 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to:
Stanley and Toula Lekkas Scholarship
c/o Iroquois West No. 10 District Office
529 E. Second St.
Gilman, IL 60938
Arrangements were entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Palos Heights, Illinois.
