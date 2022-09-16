Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022, in Rochester Hills. Don was born on April 6, 1931, in Detroit, to Oscar and Elizabeth Couturier. After graduation from high school, he served honorably during the Korean Conflict.
During his time at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, he met Mary Carolan at a USO dance. On a dare from his buddies, he asked Mary to dance, and the rest is history! They married on April 24, 1954, and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. He worked for Detroit Edison for 42 years and never called in sick once! He enjoyed camping, hiking, model railroading, gardening and chocolate! He dedicated many years mentoring young men in the Boy Scouting program. Dad was mom’s faithful companion through the many good years and her steadfast caretaker, protector and guiding light until the very end.