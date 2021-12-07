Donald A. Roach, age 75, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He was born Jan. 19, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald and Alice (Mickevich) Roach, who both preceded him in death. Don’s family eventually settled in Fountain, where he graduated from Mason County Eastern Schools in 1964. He went on to attend Michigan State University and Ferris State University. In 1966, Don realized college wasn’t for him, and he developed a plan for his future. He left college and joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed and trained by the Navy in San Diego, California, where he volunteered to join the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabees. Don later graduated from the Construction Battalion first in his class! Upon graduation he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served two 8-month tours of duty before being honorably discharged in 1969. Don quickly found employment at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, where he built and maintained submarines.
Don married the love of his life, Kathleen St. Jean, on June 12, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Putnam, Connecticut. In 1975 they moved back to Michigan with the first two of their five loving children in tow. Don and Kathy raised their family in south Scottville before moving to their retirement home in Ludington in 2000. Don retired from Harsco Track Technologies (HTT) in 2010. Don was a dedicated and faithful family man and was active at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Scottville while raising their family. Recently, he regularly volunteered at St. Simon’s Adoration Chapel, where he also attended Mass with his family and friends.
Don cherished his family and took every opportunity to spend time with them, often traveling the state to do so. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing with family, cheering on his kids and grandchildren at school and sporting events, and spending time on Douglas Lake with his sister Suzanne, brother-in-law Ron and their family. During retirement, Don also enjoyed traveling to the east coast with Kathy to make great memories with her brothers and their families. He was looking forward to teaching his youngest grandchildren, Collin and Ava, how to ice fish this winter. Don loved to share stories of his childhood, growing up in Fountain with all his friends and Mickevich cousins. He especially enjoyed the stories that took place on his grandparents’, Eva and Florenz Mickevich’s, farm.
If there was any advice that Poppa Don could leave, it would be to “follow your gut” and “see your family dermatologist regularly to have your moles checked!”
Don will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy; his children Rebecca (Steve) Ullery, Craig (Lisa) Roach, Stephanie Roach, Sean (Jenny) Roach and Steven Roach; his grandchildren Brandon, Connor, Michaela and Lucas Ullery, and Jacob, Zachary, Collin and Ava Roach; his sister Suzanne (Ronald) Witthoff; and, many nieces and nephews.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends at the church, starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don’s name may be directed to the Stomp Out Cancer (SOC) Fund at http://soc-fund.org/ .
