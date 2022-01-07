A joint service for Donald and Marilyn (Andersen) Villadsen will be held Tuesday, Jan.11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Pastor John Hanson will officiate. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m.
Donald William Villadsen, 96, of Free Soil, passed away Nov. 17, 2015. He was born April 27, 1919, in Pentwater to Villad and Lena (Bonney) Villadsen. He attended Pentwater schools and graduated in 1936. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 28, 1945.
Marilyn Lois Villadsen, 94, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. She was born Aug. 30, 1927 in Harvey, Illinois, to Arnold and Edna (Freeman) Andersen. In 1930 she and her family moved to Sherman Township in Mason County and operated a dairy farm. She attended Scottville schools, graduating in 1945. Marilyn went on to attend Michigan State University until the death of her father; when she had to return home to help with the farm.
On Nov. 23, 1946, Donald and Marilyn were married in Ludington at the Trinity Evangelical Church. Together they raised four children. They managed the family farm for many years and later started an insurance agency which they operated until their retirement. Don and Marilyn enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. They also loved to visit with family and friends. They were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Don and Marilyn are survived by their children Al Villadsen, Linda Olsen and Ginny Hissong, their seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
They were preceded in death by a son Chris Villadsen; Marilyn’s sister Carol Goff; and, Don’s siblings Lester, Lyle, Kenneth, Gladys, Loretta, Bonnie, Joyce and Altha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don and Marilyn’s name may be directed to the Scottville Library.
