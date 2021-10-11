Donald E. McKay, age 68, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born in Detroit on Nov. 13, 1952, the son of Donald and Norine (Caid) McKay. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1970. He attended Western Michigan University’s aviation program and West Shore Community College.
He married his first love, Lorrie Ann Schroeder on May 3, 1974.
Don worked in the road construction business for over 40 years, as a foreman and superintendent. He retired in 2012. After retirement he spent time volunteering at Hospitality INC, Community Table, and H.E.L.P Ministries. He also spent many hours doing odd jobs at the Community Church that he loved and was a member of.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and later in his retirement being the first mate on Annie Mac Charters.
He is survived by his wife Lorrie; sons Brad (Christine) McKay, Todd (Tammy Zemaitis) McKay, and Adam (Tricia) McKay; grandchildren Ashlyn, Drake, Payton, Carson, Kaiden, Riley, Cailyn McKay and Harper Zemaitis; mother-in-law Elsie Schroeder; brother-in-law Kevin (Julie) Schroeder; sister-in-law Debbie (Mitch) Newberg; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his parents Donald McKay Sr. and Norine Caid, father-in-law Frederick Schroeder and grandson Hunter Lee McKay.
A memorial service will take place at Community Church on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brett Spalding presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123) Community Church (109 North Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431) or Hospice of Michigan (989 Spaulding Avenue NE, Ada, MI 49301).
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.