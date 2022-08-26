Donald Edward Springer Sr., 94, of Ludington, formerly of Sterling Heights, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 19, 1928, in Detroit, the son of Raymond and Ethel (Archer) Springer.
Donald was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Afterwards he attended the Henry Ford School where he earned his degree in engineering. He then worked as a chief engineer for Ford Motor Company for 38 years until his retirement.
In his spare time, Donald was an avid reader who loved crafting model WWII planes and ships, and several sailboats including the Cutty Sark and the USS Constitution. Donald also loved fixing things, painting, cooking and fishing. He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in his lawn.
Donald had been in the Knights of Columbus and bowled on a mixed league for many years.
On Oct. 10, 1975, at the Justice of the Peace in Toledo, Ohio, Donald married Arlene Ann McFeaters, who survives him. He is also survived by his children Donald (Debi) Springer Jr. of Angola, Indiana, John Springer of Redford, Jim (Laura) Springer of Dearborn Heights and Sue (Steve) D’Arcangelo of Ludington; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his son Thomas Springer; his sisters Barb and Margaret; and, his brother Ray.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.