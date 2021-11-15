Donald Leo Rood, 78, of Fountain, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Donald was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Leo and Esther (Sandstrom) Rood. In 1950, he was taken in by his family friends, Charles and Agnes Slusniss, whom he called his aunt and uncle. He graduated from Mason County Eastern with the class of 1962. Donald was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Donald’s hardworking attitude was put to good use when he and his friend Joe Mickevich started Fountain Concrete and Fountain Gravel. Donald even built his own equipment for his business and for farming. Donald enjoyed deer hunting and loved fishing in his younger years.
Donald is survived by his children Jeffrey Rood of Fountain and Bonnie Snyder of Rothbury; grandchildren Dylan Rood and Tyler Snyder of Rothbury; and great-grandchild Arrow Rood of Rothbury.
Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his aunt Agnes Slusniss and uncle Charles Slusniss; and his brother Leonard Rood.
There are no services planned at this time. Please share your fond memories of Donald at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.