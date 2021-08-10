Donald M. Yeck, age 78, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. He was born April 1, 1943, in Ludington to Edward and Martha (Gorzynski) Yeck. Don graduated from St. Simon Catholic School in 1961.
As a young man, Don spent some time working for a few local businesses including Nelson Construction. He then went on to a 36-year career with Dow Chemical. He worked there until his retirement. Don married the love of his life, Carol Lee Hackett, on Jan. 11, 1964, in Ludington. Together they raised three sons.
Don was an avid outdoorsman enjoying his time being in the woods hunting and fishing. He loved spending time casting down on Pere Marquette Lake, talking with old friends and getting the fishing scoop from new friends he found along the way. Don will be remembered by many for his sense of humor, his generosity and his observations of life.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Carol; his three sons Don Yeck of Canton, Rod Yeck of Chandler, Arizona, and Ryan (Jessica) Yeck of Phoenix, Arizona; his grandchildren Justin, Tanner and Bella; and his sister Joyce (Gerald) Sladick. He will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers Edward Jr. and Roland.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and Don will be laid to rest next to his parents at Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in Don’s memory may be directed to the charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.