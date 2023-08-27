Donald Robert Parker, 94, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Donald was born on Jan. 4, 1929, the son of Fredrick and Pearl (Talbot) Parker in Sault Ste. Marie. At age 14, the family moved to Lansing where following high school, he attended Michigan State University and achieved his Masters of Science degree in 1958. In 1963 he married Donna Lee Osborne and they have celebrated 59 years together raising their two children, Edith and David. After 32 years at the Dow Chemical Ludington Plant, Donald retired to his farm.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. Donald will be laid to rest at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens in Lansing next to his parents.
