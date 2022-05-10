Don left us after a short time with another cancer.
He liked to keep active, mostly with yard work, in the past with hunting and fishing. He liked to communicate with friends and family on the computer. He left behind a lot of furniture and other projects he had built.
He is survived by his wife Crystal; sons James, Vincent and Robert; daughter-in-law Donna Mitchell; sisters Marlene and Janice; brother Michael; and, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Vida Mitchell; sister Margaret; and, brothers Charles and Thomas and to his great sorrow just a year ago on Feb. 21, his daughter Elisabeth.