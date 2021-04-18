Donald Thomas Keller, aged 67, of Fountain, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Donald, also known as “Duck” to his friends, was born on April 29, 1953, in Muskegon, the son of Weslie D. and Cora B. (Reska) Keller, and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1973.
Following graduation, he began working alongside his father at Handy Things in Ludington before working at the Mason County Landfill in Scottville. After the landfill closed, he drove a picker tractor for Stokely’s Cannery and eventually went to work for the Briggs family at Heifer Haven Farm as a farm hand, retiring after 22 years of employment.
Don enjoyed spending time fishing, snowmobiling and hunting with his three daughters and was very proud when each of the girls shot their first deer. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his family and bowled on the McCormick Sawmill team at the old Spartan Lanes in Scottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wes and Cora; his grandparents whom he spent a lot of time with through the years, Sylvester and Beatrice Reska; his brother-in-law Lawrence Granger; and his aunts and uncles Elmer and Lavonne Vroman, Eugene and Rita Keller and Leslie and Clara Keller.
Don will be greatly missed by his daughters Susan (Michael) Regina of Grand Rapids, Sara (David) Burrell of Fountain and Stacy (Billy) Mayse Jr. of Custer; his grandchildren Anthony Keller, Makayla and Alexander Regina all of Grand Rapids, Angie Mayse of Custer, and step-granddaughter AshLee Porter also of Grand Rapids. He will also be missed by his sister Diane Granger of Belleview, Florida, and his cousins Sandra Washington and Katie (Louis) Johnson all of Muskegon and many Keller cousins scattered throughout the United States.
Funeral services will be held for Donald at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville with burial to follow at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain. Friends may visit with his family prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be followed. Those who wish to remember Donald with a donation are asked to please consider his family to assist with expenses.
Please visit Donald’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Don for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.