Donald Vern Engle, 77, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. An obituary will run in a later edition. Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to attend the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Ludington?
You voted: