Donald Vern Engle, 77, of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021.
Don was born on Nov. 3, 1944 in Ludington, the son of Vern and Joyce (Reed) Engle. He graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1963. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He married Kelly Lilley on Feb. 16, 1968. Don devoted many years to Urka Auto Center, working as an IT manager and the auto body manger. He was also the fire chief in Scottville and on the department for 20 years.
Don enjoyed playing golf and working on his computer. He could often be found gathered around the round table at the restaurant in Scottville or watching Detroit Tigers baseball and Detroit Lions football.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years Kelly Engle; children Scott (Stacie) Engle and Dena (Drew) Dostal; grandchildren Jacob, Jessi, Jayden and Justin (Kayla) Engle, and Colden (Katie McCain) and Mason Dostal; stepgreat-grandchildren Dallas and Daisy; sister Joan (Gerry) O’Brien; siblings-in-law Pat and Wendy Maccombs, David and Bonny Tate and Dick Carr; and, nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Great Lake Border Collie Rescue.
