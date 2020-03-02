Donald Warren Johnson, better know as “Corn,” passed from this world on March 1, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Stanley and Ida (Sabel) Johnson on Jan. 5, 1928, Corn lived in Ludington for over 91 years.
Graduating from Ludington High School, Class of ’46, Corn had the honor of being “All Around Senior” and the only student elected Mayor both his junior and senior year. He played football, basketball and was an acrobat on the diving board and water skis.
Corn served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Working for the (then) C&O Railroad, with a brief stint as superintendent of the Ludington & Northern Railroad, he retired as yardmaster after 42 years.
Corn met the cutest girl in Manistee, Joan Martha Dahlgren. They married in 1955 and spent 66 happy years together. They were members of the Ludington Boat Club where Corn served as Commodore, Ludington Yacht Club, American Legion, Elks, Lincoln Hills and volunteered with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. Corn was also a member of “The Cemetery Club.”
Corn was Captain of the Sweet Bippie under the Admiralship of Joan. Many summers were spent cruising the coastline of Michigan with friends or cheering Corn on the tennis court. Besides Joan, tennis was his passion.
An avid sportsman, Corn enjoyed hunting with rifle, musket, bow and arrow and shooting skeet with the “We Miss’em Club.” Fishing in all kinds of weather, Corn was photographed floating amidst the ice flows in the harbor, until the ’41 (carferry) came in and broke up the ice.
He is survived by his “almost perfect” wife, Joan; his “little” sister, Joyce Harmon, 94 years young; daughter Tamarah Johnson Nuttle and husband Fred of Columbia, Maryland; and grandchildren Ingrid Nuttle of Philadelphia and Garret Nuttle of Baltimore.
If Corn was your friend, you had a friend indeed. With a smile for everyone, a big heart and a twinkle in his eye, he was there to help or get the party started. Known for his storytelling, Corn could entertain and dance like a pro, but he couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. His spark and energy will be greatly missed.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Please share your condolences in the form of a “Corn story” or stories at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/donald-warren-corn-johnson/2573
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to The Oriole Foundation of Ludington High School.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com