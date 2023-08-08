Donna Ahlgren Stahelin, a beacon of unconditional love, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The depth of her love for her family will forever be remembered.
She owned and operated Pallet Recycle until her retirement. She was born on June 12, 1956, in Ludington, to Raymond H. Ahlgren and Beverly Howe. In Donna’s spare time she enjoyed spending time with family and eating ice cream.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Beverly Ahlgren, and her brother Edmund Ahlgren. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and extended family.
Graveside and burial services for Donna will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.