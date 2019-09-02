Donna Jean Ledger, age 78, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1941 in Big Rapids to Harold and Hazel (Emery) Rose. Donna attended Big Rapids High School.
She married the late Fredric “Fritz” Ledger on Nov. 21, 1958. After taking time to raise and take care of her family, Donna worked for Kmart for 10 years before retiring.
Donna was known for her beautiful lawn, which she took great pride in and enjoyed taking care of. She also loved spending time on her porch with her family drinking a cold beer.
Donna will be greatly missed by her children, Tami Ledger (Ed Santarelli) of Ludington, Kraig (Rachelle) Ledger of Shelby, and Gary (Julie) Ledger of Ludington; her seven grandchildren, Eric, Kelli (Josh), Jessica (Kevin), Kraylee, Justine, Breanna, and Brennan; her eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Huey (Ruth) Rose, Gary Rose, and Jim (Doris) Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, in 1994; her daughter, Tara Ledger, her sister; Beatrice Behro; and her brother, Loren Rose.
A funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.