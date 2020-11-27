Donna Jean Masse, 83, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Oakview Medical Care Facility.
Donna Tacktor was born on April 8, 1937 in Ludington, the daughter of Herbert and Ella (Brankert) Tacktor. She married Rodney R. Masse on Sept. 5, 1959 at St. Simon Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2011. Donna graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1955. After many years as a loving mom, and wife, caring for her family, Donna worked as a sales associate for 10 years at Casamira’s Full Figured Fashions, Luggage and Handbags. Later, she was employed by Northside Market until her retirement.
Family was so important to Donna. While she enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, sudoku and shopping, her real love was watching her grandchildren’s sports, dance recitals and concerts. Yearly family vacations were always something she would look forward to. She loved every minute spent with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Donna is survived by her brother Herb Tacktor; five children Lori (Dan) Khodl, Pam (Brian) Howe, Gerald (Shari) Masse, Sharon (Jerry) Olson and Tom (Loren) Masse; 17 grandchildren, Adam (Jamie) Khodl, Nicholas and Rachael Khodl, Allison, Bradley and Alex Howe, Lindsay and Dalton Masse, Courtney (Cory) Walters, Matt (Samantha) Olson, Wesley (Cori) Olson and Andrew and Addison Masse; and seven great- grandchildren, Emerson, Mitchell and Nolan Walters, Jaeson Olson, Willow and Hudson Olson and Wyatt Khodl.
Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Masse; great-grandson, Troy Elliott Walters, great-granddaughter Elliott Jean Walters; and siblings Wallace Tacktor, Wilma and Kenny Olson, Shirley and Chuck Herbert, Rodney and Lillian Tacktor and Barbara Tacktor.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will also be held on Monday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Simon Catholic Church.
