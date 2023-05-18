Donna Jean Reeds, age 86, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Donna was born on Dec. 13, 1936 in Carr Settlement, the daughter of Dwight C. and Dorothy E. (Smith) Spuller and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1954.
She continued her education at the Blodgett School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, earning her registered nurse degree. On Sept. 14, 1957, she married Clare W. Reeds at the Baldwin Community Church and they celebrated almost 65 years together before Clare preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2022. Donna was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother John “Willie” Spuller.
Donna was very active in her community and at her church, Scottville United Methodist. At church, Donna sang with the choir, volunteered with bake sales and craft shows and anywhere else she could be of service. In the Scottville community, she was active with the Scottville Chamber of Commerce and Mason County Central Schools. The performing arts were very dear to her heart and she supported the drama club by sewing and altering costumes used in performances, assisting George Reed with many of the productions put on at the school — which often involved directing and occasionally taking part in the plays alongside the students. She was a member of the MCC Educational Foundation and was always helping out at the annual Community Auction. Donna served with 4-H teaching sewing classes and crafts and was a member of Sandy’s Quilting Friends which has provided hundreds of quilts around the county. In the early ‘90s, she and Clare ventured into the restaurant business purchasing the Dairy Barn in Scottville and along with son Karl, purchased Pompeii’s Pizza a few years later, eventually merging the two into what is now North Country Café where she blessed the community with her phenomenal baked goods. Needless to say, Donna was a vital part of the Scottville and Mason County community and will be deeply missed.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son Karl; her brothers-in-law James (Beverly) Reeds of Rockford, and Bill (Sherri) Reeds of Ludington; her nieces, nephews, and many cousins; her wonderful family at North Country Café along with her many friends throughout the community.
A Gathering of Friends and Family to celebrate Donna’s life will take place on Sunday, May 21 at the North Country Café from 4-6 p.m. Those who wish to remember Donna with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Mason County Central Schools Drama Department, or the MCC Educational Foundation.
Please visit Donna’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Donna with her family.