Donna Lee Holm, 68, of Victory Township, passed away Monday morning, May 29, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Born Donna Lee Starke in Chicago, a twin daughter of Charles and Eleanor Starke, she graduated from Wheeling High School in Illinois and attended Spaulding College in Louisville, Kentucky.
She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Ludington where she worked briefly for Handy Things Mfg. and then spent many years doing medical billing and reception for Dr. Charles Pollard and West Michigan Cancer and Blood Center. Later in life she worked for Best Western Hotel in food service. She was employed almost continually her whole life, having had a very strong work ethic imparted by both her parents.
They preceded her in death as did her beloved brother Robert. She is survived by her loving husband Harold V. (Hal) Holm, her beautiful twin sister Debra L. (Tom) Pfleeger of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, and brother Jeffrey (Amy) Starke of Liberty, Missouri, nieces Jennifer (Aaron) Alley, Dana (John) Edgell, and Amanda (Matt) Erisman, and nephews Michael (Sarah) Pfleeger, David (Julia) Starke, Robert (Nicole) Starke, Kyle (Jess) Starke, Jeff (Sue) Jensen, Eric (Julie) Jensen, 27 great nieces and nephews, and two great, great-nephews.
Donna always considered others first and herself last. She loved socializing with friends and family, cooking, travelling, sailing, canoeing, hiking flying, and daily walks on her property followed by spoiling the neighbors horses with apples and carrots.
A memorial celebration of life will be held Friday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Prayer and Praise Assembly of God, 509 N. Staffon, Ludington.
Any contributions are requested to be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.