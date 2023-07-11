Donna May Rathburn, 93, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Medilodge of Ludington. Donna was born on Oct. 22, 1929 in Grawn, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Dimple May (Pahl) Rathburn. She grew up on the family farm south of Custer and graduated from Custer High School with the class of 1948.
Donna will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Brenda DePeel (Gary) Sommer of Forest City, North Carolina, and DyLynn DePeel (Jerry) McLean of Sault Ste. Marie; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great, great-grandchildren; her son-in-law Dennis Lynch; her sisters Goldie McIntosh of Custer, and Rita Rathburn of Irons; her brothers Harold (Kathy) Rathburn of Livonia, and Larry (Karen) Rathburn of Scottville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Dimple; her son Randall Clifford DePeel; her daughter Diane Sue DePeel Lynch; her sister Irma Hall; and her brothers Paul and Fred Rathburn.
A ceremony to remember Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Friends and family may visit with her daughters on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those who wish to remember Donna with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Hospice of Michigan.
