Donna Rae Watkins, 62, of Branch, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. She was born on Jan. 31, 1959, in Schenectady, New York.
Donna went to school in Benton Harbor and graduated from Coloma High School. She was an accountant for many years before she retired. Donna had a love for her animals, Boss and Naomi, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons Jeremy and Kyle Gagliardo and their father Jerry Gagliardo; her granddaughter Alexis Hess; her parents Joan and Ray Watkins; brothers Randy (Kathie) Watkins, Scott (Jessica) Watkins and Jesse (Amy) Watkins. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Lexie, James, Wyatt, Amanda and Alysha Watkins and best friend and Kathy Lard.
Donna was predeceased by her grandparents Jesse and Albert Watkins and Bee and Stella Spruell and dog Boss.
A serve to celebrate the life of Donna Watkins will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Bachelor Evangelical Church, 5940 E. Sugar Grove Road, Fountain. A luncheon will follow.