Donna Rinkevicz-Heynen, 80, passed away Aug. 3, 2023 near Wildwood, Florida, in a skilled nursing facility, where she was being treated for Alzheimer’s.
Donna Lane Petersen was born on Oct. 7, 1942, the first of five children of Vance and Florence Petersen of Beyer Road in Victory Township, where they had a dairy farm. She graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1960 and married her high school sweetheart Ronald Rinkevicz. They were married for 21 years and had five children.
In 1974, she graduated from the nursing program at West Shore Community College as an LPN. She worked in Ludington at Memorial Medical Center for 10 years. Then she moved to Grand Rapids and met Henry (Hank) Heynen. They married in 1988 and owned an adult foster care home for many years until they retired and moved to Wildwood, Florida. Donna’s favorite things to do included gardening, photography, thrift store shopping, and playing cards and dominoes, especially with their good friends Roger and Karen Fredericks. She loved animals, especially our beloved family dogs Sugar, Sadie and Cindy, and in particular her dogs Rosie and JoJo and cat Susie (she had three black cats named Susie!). She loved spending time with her family whether in Michigan or in Florida and traveled back and forth often to manage her adult foster home. She spent most of her life caring for others as mother, spouse, nurse, and caregiver. She made a difference in those lives.
She will be sadly missed by her children Ruth, Dale (Colleen, Monica), Janet (Jim) Shinsky, Wayne (Terri, Cindy) and Mark (Christy); grandchildren Wayne Rinkevicz, Jr. (Shayla), Jordan Rinkevicz, Brandon (Kayla) Shinsky, Hanna Rinkevicz, Madelyn Rinkevicz, Kaitlyn Rinkevicz; and Ruth’s 22 foster children and grandchildren. Donna also has many great-grandchildren including Quinn, Zeppelin and Dahlia who live in California and Sarica, Brendan, Nadia, Landon, Addy and Ari who live in Michigan.
She will also be missed by siblings Gary (Pat) Petersen, Dick (Linda) Petersen, Beth (Dave) Phillips, Kevin (Pam) Petersen and many nieces and nephews as well as by the many friends of the family collected over 80 years.
She was preceded in death and is reunited in heaven with her parents Vance and Florence Petersen, husbands Ronald Rinkevicz and Hank Heynen, sons Dale and Wayne Rinkevicz, sister-in-law Pat Petersen, brothers-in-law Richard Pratt and Chris Davis, and niece Suzette Costew, plus Donna’s grandparents, relatives and many friends through the years.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the family’s “Doghouse” at 1369 U.S, 31, northwest corner of Hansen and U.S. 31 in Scottville. Visitation from 2-4 p.m., followed by memorial service and then picnic supper. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s foundation of your choice.