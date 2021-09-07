Donna V. Fortier, of Saginaw, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Edgewood Assisted Living. Age 88 years. The daughter of the late William and Hazel (Hansen) Bentz, Donna was born on March 29, 1933, in Ludington. She married Harry Fortier on Sept. 30, 1950. He predeceased her on July 2, 2010. Donna worked at the former Queen of Angels Retreat House for more than 30 years before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and organizing group bus trips around the United States. Donna also enjoyed doing crafts and sewing. Donna and her husband Harry were founding members of the new (former) St. George Catholic Church and was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Anthony of Padua Church.
Surviving are six sons and two daughters, Harry Lee (Debbie) Fortier, Saginaw, Cynthia (Roger) Tominski, Ludington, William (Kathi) Fortier, St. Charles, Gerard (Kathy) Fortier, Midland, Paul Fortier, Saginaw, Michelle (Keith) Williams, East Jordan, Matthew (Kirsten) Fortier, Beaverton, and Thomas Fortier, Saginaw; daughter-in-law, Brenda Fortier, Fredericksburg, Virginia; 27 grandchildren; 49 great- grandchildren; four great, great- grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by a son, Craig Fortier on Oct. 11, 2006.
Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3680 S. Washington Ave. Rev. Fr. Alberto Vargas will officiate with interment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may visit at The Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Road, Saginaw, (between Shattuck and McCarty) where the family will be present on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to St. Lawrence Seminary – Mount Calvary, Wisconsin; St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Nouvel Catholic Central High School. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.snowfuneralhome.net.