Doris “Dori” Marie Astrowski, 87, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Dori was born on April 16, 1936 in Ludington, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Tezloff) Shafer. She attended Lakeview Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Ludington High School. Dori married Vito Astrowski on June 25, 1954 at Scottville United Methodist Church.
Dori owned and operated Dori’s Children’s Daycare in Ludington for 50 years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Dori’s family included her husband Vito Astrowski of Ludington; daughters Brenda Trehaggen of Michigan, Suzette Badke of Michigan, Kandi Batts of Oklahoma, and Kina Astrowski of Texas; son Daniel Raymond of Texas; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Carl (Carol) Shafer; brother in law Larry (Lynn) Astrowski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Community Cats TNR.
Please share your fond memories of Dori at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.