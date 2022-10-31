Doris Gene Anderson passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022 after a long and fulfilling life.
Doris was born March 4, 1925, to Anton B. (Tony) Holt and Vera Lillian (nee Stover) Holt in Ludington where she resided most of her life.
Doris Gene was a cheerleader at Ludington High School and completed her high school studies in December 1942. Due to World War II, the family relocated briefly to Florida. Doris Gene was able to return to Ludington to attend prom and officially graduate in June 1943. After that she worked at the Star Watch Case Company. Doris attended Denise Secretarial School in Lansing beginning in fall 1944 and later worked for the Electric Tamper in Ludington. She went on to work for People’s Finance branches in Lansing, Traverse City and Mount Pleasant and State Savings Bank of Scottville, now West Shore Bank.
Doris married her high school sweetheart, Dean M. Anderson, on July 5, 1947. Together they welcomed into the world a daughter, Sandra Kaye, and a son, Gary Dean. They celebrated 62 years together before Dean’s passing in 2009.
Doris was a devout Christian and continued her love of music as an accomplished pipe organist, pianist and choir member at Emanuel Lutheran Church and later as a pianist and choir member at the Community Church. Doris volunteered in many church-related and community-related activities including youth group advisor, mother-daughter banquets, fund raising, scouting, petunia parade and adult bible studies. Doris hosted scrumptious holiday meals and delighted in making the holiday celebrations special for her family and extended family, even though she would often have to dash off to church to play organ or piano. Later in life, she developed a spiritual and correspondence relationship with Maria Hirschmann from Hansi Ministries.
Doris taught her son to not darn his socks to his pants and meticulously sewed clothing including a coat and gown for her daughter out of a gorgeous brocade and silk shantung fabric. She generously allowed her kids the opportunity to win back the marbles she picked up around the house and always welcomed an unexpected guest for dinner. Her love of children showed up in her frequent pampering of granddaughter Becky and business partner Carrie with lunch deliveries to the backyard tree and “Metropolitan Life/Neapolitan Death” office in the basement. One of the more telling tests occurred when Dean and Doris returned from their 25th anniversary celebration in Hawaii to find Mr. Chips, a dog her children obtained in her absence. Mr. Chips completely understood the situation and overnight was able to find Doris’s soft spot and stay in the new home he had found.
Doris had her own Scandinavian sense of style and maintained a terrific sense of humor. Both were evident in the remodeling of the bathroom where she chose to use a real tree branch standing upright covered with faux feathered birds even if they weren’t native to Michigan. The “Ludington” oriole bird’s nest was a focal point.+
Doris Gene served as first lady of Ludington while Dean was mayor. She steadfastly supported Dean’s work career, political aspirations, and service to the community. She readily gave of her time and talents by helping with Salvation Army food drives, taking underprivileged children holiday shopping, and sewing neck coolers for soldiers with the Hugs Project group in Austin, Texas.
Doris cultivated and valued friendships throughout her life. Doris loved sending and receiving cards and celebrated life with the jazzercise group, lunch bunch, pie parties, dressing up for Halloween, pumpkin carving contests, baking for the State Savings Bank of Scottville employees, playing cards and various board games, monthly birthday parties, pool parties, and decades of Wednesday breakfasts. She nurtured a special extended family relationship over many years with Debra and Geoff (now deceased) Wooster and their daughters, Emily and Carrie. And that family relationship grew into the next generation with Emily and Paul’s sons Jeffrey and Matthew and Carrie and Scott’s daughters Aurora and Anastasia. Her last residence was The Sherman Oaks Manor which provided yet another group of folks to develop new friendships and share dinners, birthdays, card games and treats.
Like almost everyone growing up in Ludington, Doris had many incredible memories of the area. She treasured the sunsets, the car ferries, the state park with tobogganing in her early days, camping with the kids, hiking, picnicking and, on the rare occasion the water got above 70 degrees, swimming in Lake Michigan. She affectionately remembered her trips to Mackinaw Island shopping for souvenir sweatshirts, cultivating ragged robin flowers, tasting salted caramel ice cream for the first time and sitting on the porch of the Grand Hotel. And though she thoroughly enjoyed travel around the U.S., wintering in Austin, Texas, and celebrating holidays in El Paso, Texas, there was no place like her beloved Ludington home.
Doris was a warmhearted caregiver to several relatives and maintained her own health in an extraordinary manner throughout her lifetime. Once she brushed her teeth after dinner, she maintained her willpower not to eat or snack until morning. Each time she had a health setback, Doris embraced the recovery plan and did what it took to return to living an independent life.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Anton “Tony” and Vera Holt; her brother Jack Holt; aunts and uncles including her aunt Clara (George) Chilberg (nee Holt) and cousin Marilyn Chilberg Walker; brothers-in-law Leonard Anderson, Russell Anderson, Raynard Anderson, Dale Anderson and Edgar Anderson; sisters-in-law Coyla Holt Seeley (nee Dodge), Eleanor Thielman (nee Anderson), Pauline Anderson and Barbara Anderson Klemm (nee Soneral); nephews Thomas Anderson, Richard Anderson, David Anderson, John Anderson; and, niece Meredith (David) Hanson (nee Anderson).
Doris Gene is survived by daughter Sandra K. (Michael) McHale of El Paso, Texas; son Gary D. Anderson of Austin, Texas; granddaughter Rebecca E. (Miguel) Murguia; great-grandchildren Sophia Murguia, Liliana Murguia and Antonio Murguia of El Paso, Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews including Gail Denise Holt Hanrahan of Pompano Beach, Florida; Kim Anton Holt of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Thana Rae Thielman Morong of Fayette, Ohio; and Gregory Walker of Ludington and their families. Doris was thrilled to acquire stepgrandsons David (Nina) McHale of Centennial, Colorado; Conor (Heather) McHale of Clinton, Maryland; and Eric (Monica Cicciarelli) Soelzer of Austin, Texas; and eventually great-grandchildren John E. (Jack) McHale IV, Molly McHale and Riley McHale; Mary McHale and Wesley McHale; and Mari Cicciarelli Soelzer.
Doris will be remembered as a shrewd but kind SkipBo player who tried hard to figure out how to help someone else win without them knowing when she thought it was their turn. She is also remembered for including chocolate bars for dessert when liver was served for dinner. We discovered much later that Doris didn’t really like liver either! Grandma D.G. was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a whole host of beautiful memories, including doing cartwheels in parking lots with Becky.
Many thanks to Harbor Hospice and her many home health care aides for their excellent care and friendship. Doris chose to donate her body to science.
Gifts to commemorate her life may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington, MI 49431, or Hansi Ministries, P.O Box 5471, Kailua Kona, HI 96745. A celebration of Doris Gene’s life will be held in the future.