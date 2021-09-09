Doris Jean Schaner joined her son Charles in heaven on Sept 5, 2021. Doris was born on Oct. 11, 1936, to Edna (Schreck) and August Ohse in Custer. Nicknamed “Dodie” by her family, she grew up on the family farm and attended Custer School. She graduated in 1956 from Custer High School. Doris met Herbert Schaner on a blind date and they were married on May 1, 1957.
Doris stayed home to raise her children, Kristine, Charles and Connie. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and crafts and would often make clothes for her daughters and outfits for their dolls and Barbies. She also had a vegetable garden and would can vegetables and fruits for the winter months. Doris loved flowers and could be found in the spring and summer months working in her many flower beds. Hosting Friday night fish/venison frys with family and friends was common and her children remember these fond times playing cards and games with their cousins and friends.
In her later years Doris enjoyed puzzles, playing dominoes with friends and hunting for treasures at auctions. She also loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm.
She will be missed by those who survive her husband Herbert Schaner of Free Soil; children Kristine (Roland) Struve of Free Soil and Connie (Jeffrey) Patulski of Free Soil; grandchildren, Andrew (Elizabeth) Struve of Milan, Nathan (Tasha Baldwin) Patulski of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nicholas Patulski of Free Soil; great-grandchildren twins Hunter and Wyatt Patulski of Scottsdale, Arizona, twins John Paul and Joseph Struve of Milan, siblings Mary Schultz of Ludington, Robert (Carla) Ohse of Custer and William Ohse of Clearwater, Florida; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son Charles Schaner; siblings August Ohse, Eda Mahn, Emma Goosen and Ella Sommerfeldt.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery, Fountain.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Doris at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.