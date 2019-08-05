Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.