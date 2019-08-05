On July 24, 2019 at 7:10 p.m., heaven gained another angel.
After fighting the past four months, Doris Mae VandenHeuvel (maiden name Uber, previously married name Sorensen) of Ludington, Michigan, finally succumbed to her maladies and passed away at age 80 in the hospital. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan at Hackley Hospital on Feb. 19, 1939.
She graduated from Muskegon High School in the Class of 1959. She then moved to Newberry, Michigan, where she got married at the age of 22 to Frederick Sorensen Sr. and began a family.
After 17 years of marriage, Fred and Doris decided to divorce amicably. Doris soon found love again with Mr. Roland VandenHeuvel of Ludington, Michigan, and they remained married the rest of her natural life.
Doris will be deeply missed and was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was a force to be reckoned with by anyone who was privileged enough to know her.
Doris is survived by her spouse, Roland VandenHeuvel; and five of her children, daughter, Mrs. Tamara (Michael) Yager, daughter, Mrs. Amy (Shane) Knoll, daughter, Mrs. Mary (Juan) Colon, daughter, Mrs. Freida (Lawrence) McClellan, and son, Frederick Sorensen Jr.
She was blessed with 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her eight cats.
Doris was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Ketchum; and her father, Harold Uber; her daughter, Linda; and her former spouse, Fred.
No funeral services will be held per Doris’ wishes. There will be a celebration of life held privately for immediate family only.