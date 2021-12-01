Doris Marie Fulton, age 88, of Ludington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Jackson, to Thomas M. and Dorothea (Crawford-Ross) Kempf. Doris was one of four children growing up in Jackson and from a young age, worked alongside her parents in the family floral business. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Jackson in 1951.
Doris married the love of her life, the late Roger Fulton, on Sept. 6, 1952 and together they raised six children. She helped her husband successfully run R & D Transportation for more than 20 years and enjoyed many years as a realtor in the Ludington area. She and Roger also shared many fun times together as avid golfers and members of the Lincoln Hills Country Club. In their retirement, they loved traveling south and visiting family and friends in their motor home. Doris was a talented seamstress making beautiful family heirlooms for her children and grandchildren and devoting many hours to sewing dance costumes for Letha Fulton School of Dance. She also enjoyed interior design and assisted many local businesses with her talents.
Doris was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Simon Catholic Church. She participated in the Altar Society and for many years created the beautiful Advent wreath for the church. For the past 10 years, she was a member of the Cenacle of Our Lady of Guadalupe Prayer Group that prays for families and the end to abortion.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her children Richard (Joyce) Fulton of Cedar, Linda Hackert of Shepherd, Karen (Ted) Mitchell of Great Falls, Montana, Douglas (Mary) Fulton of Scottville and Daniel (Letha) Fulton of Ludington; her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild; and, her sister Margaret Dailey.
Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her daughter Kathleen Mary Fulton and her brothers Robert and Fred.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish 249 Sixth St., Manistee. Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Doris’s name may be directed to Right to Life of Michigan or the West Shore Pregnancy Care Center.
