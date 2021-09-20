Doris Schaner, age 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
