Dorothy Ruth Overholt, “Dort”, age 89, of Ludington, formerly Traverse City, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 8, 1932, in Traverse City, to Ralph and Alice (Sturgis) Samuelson.
She attended Traverse City Central High School and graduated in the top five of her class in 1950 — which was a class of a little over 200 students. Dorothy went on to graduate from Michigan State University with honors and a bachelor’s degree in music with a focus in piano in 1954.
She was married to her husband Robert Overholt on June 26, 1954. They moved to Ludington to live close to the lake, and to only be two hours away from both of their families in Traverse City. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ — Latter Day Saints, and PEO.
Dorothy enjoyed music, playing recorders, singing, reading, doing puzzles and anything that gave her a challenge, like sewing clothes and so on. Dorothy also enjoyed teaching children about Christ and musical plays. She starred in several plays herself in her younger years. Dorothy loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World. Her love for the Lord and music led her to teach youth classes and to be the organist and pianist at the church for many years. At one point she was the President of the Relief Society for the church.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert E. Overholt, her son Brad R. Overholt, her daughter Leigh A. (Jeffrey) Fredline, grandson Trevor Overholt, granddaughter Stephanie Fredline, grandson Dr. Forrest Fredline, granddaughter Lauren Ford, grandsons Jared and Jeffrey Fredline, 12 great grandchildren and her brothers Donald and Robert Samuelson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Alice Samuelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.