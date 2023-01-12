Dorothy Jean Johnson, 88, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
