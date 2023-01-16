Dorothy Jean Johnson, 88, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 22, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Lydia (Parker) Lapham. In 1952, she graduated from Rodney B. Wilson Highschool, in St. Johns, Michigan. She earned her associates from West Shore Community College. She married her first love, and best friend, Garfield Johnson on Nov. 21, 1953. Together, they shared a beautiful life.
Dorothy was a member of Community Church of Ludington as well as the Ludington Senior Center. She was an avid traveler, but especially loved going on cruises with her family and friends. She kept herself busy outside, spending much of it in the garden or going for walks. When indoors, she would read or find a card game to play with herself or others. Dorothy loved baking desserts, mostly for her grandkids to enjoy! She knew they loved her no-bake cookies, and it was something they looked forward to when visiting and something Dorothy enjoyed doing for them. She shared a special relationship with her twin sister, and best friend, Patricia. They loved canning grape juice together and spending any time they could together.
Dorothy is survived by her children Linda Johnson, David (Terri) Johnson, Karen (Jeff) Bell and Brad (Kelli) Johnson; twin sister Patricia Erickson; brother-in-law Eldred Chavalia; sister-in-law Kathy Hill; grandchildren Shelley (Joe) Guy, Becky (Greg) Babcock, Brielle (Adam) Montalbano, Mitchell Johnson, Alec Johnson, Meghan Spunar, Cassandra (David) Wolf, Joshua (Sarah) Bell, Christopher Bell, Kara Johnson, Maddie Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Kyli (Tim) Corder, Rosalie Lathers, Carolyn Lathers and Dan (Renee) Lathers; great-grandchildren Taylor Guy, Kendall Guy, Natalie Babcock, Jameson Corder, Graison Teague, Micah Spunar, Hadley Lathers, Carson Lathers and Ben and Sam; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Garfield Johnson; daughter Cheryl Johnson Lathers; parents Charles and Lydia Lapham; sister Pauline Lewis; in-laws Bertha and Frank Wilson; brothers-in-law Wesley Erickson, Ronald Johnson, Don Gutschke and Bruce Hansen; and, sisters-in-law, Barbara Gutschke, Luella Chavalia and Doris Bilklemm.
There will be a funeral service on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Church of Ludington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudigton.com.