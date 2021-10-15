Dorothy Jeanette Battice, age 72, of Custer passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. She was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Ludington to Kenneth and Winifred (Baldwin) Lester. She married the late Robert Battice on Dec. 5, 1975. Dorothy went back to school and graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1986. This was something she was very proud of.
Dorothy worked for the Lake Michigan Car Ferry as a head steward, retiring after 16 years in 2011. In her spare time she enjoyed books, especially mystery, crossword puzzles, her pets and spending time with family.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her daughters Tammy (Ken) Myers, Tanya (Fred Patznick) Rader and Pebbles (Arnold) Malstrom; her stepchildren Doreen (Ted) McDaniel, Dana Bozeman and Tressa Steffes-Wilkes; her brother Portman Lester; her grandchildren Ryan (Lindsay) Siple, Melissa Siple, Jordan Malstrom, Aaron Parmalee, Austin Parmalee and Vada Mal-strom, her stepgrandchildren Roberta (Mike) Davis, Robert J. (Alicia) Battice, Melissa Myers, John Myers, Michele Slimmen, Katie Weaver and Richard A. Spinner II; many great-grandchildren and fur babies.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband David Rader, her sister Linda Jenks, her grandson Hunter Parrmalee and her stepdaughter Karla Battice.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct., 25, 2021, starting at 6 p.m. at Spartan West Bowling Alley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.