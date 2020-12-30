Dorothy Laura “Dottie” Schroeder, 89, of Ludington, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after a long illness. Dorothy Potter was born Sept. 25, 1931, at home in Ludington, the daughter of Frank L. and Mary-Ella “Mollie” Potter.
As a young child in the Depression, Dottie spent much time with her siblings visiting family in Cherry Valley, Illinois, and at the Mason County Fair Grounds where her father was groundskeeper and a harness racer. Dottie was married Aug. 27, 1955, in Ludington, to Don F. Schroeder, and they enjoyed 64 years of matrimony together until his death in 2019.
Dottie grew up in Ludington and attended Ludington High School, graduating with the class of 1949. She worked a few years at both Jackson Jordan and the Star Watch Case Company, before taking time away to begin raising young children. Dottie later finished her career as an insurance underwriting supervisor in the Ludington office of the AAA Automobile Club of Michigan. There she enjoyed working with people and creating all those many TripTik flip maps for auto club member road trips to Florida. She retired from AAA in 1989, after 20 years of service.
Dottie had many hobbies and interests, including a ladies’ monthly pinochle club she was part of for most of her adult life. In earlier years, she was active in couples bowling leagues, the American Legion Post 76 Ladies Auxiliary and with frequent family picnics on Hamlin Lake at Ludington State Park. She enjoyed baking and was especially known for her apple pies and cut-out cookies, which were highly prized at family gatherings and holidays. Dottie was also an accomplished knitter and made numerous hats, mittens, scarfs and blankets that were treasured by her family. After retirement, she became a mainstay of the Mason County Mitten Tree and Salvation Army where she regularly donated her works. Generations of newborns were also recipients of untold hats and booties knitted over many years for the maternity ward at Memorial Hospital of Ludington. She was a lifetime member of the Community Church of Ludington, where she was active in committees and various volunteer work. Her generous heart, warm smile and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by her brother Richard L. (Betty) Potter of Muskegon and sister Bernice O. “Bunnie” (David) Peterson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is survived by her children Kristy (Ron) Anderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Greg (Paula) Schroeder of Grand Rapids and Andrea (Rick) LeMieux of Coopersville; grandchildren Kurt Schroeder of Chicago, Illinois, and Nolan Schroeder of Grand Rapids; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Village Manor of Ludington and Ruth at Harbor Hospice for their loving care. There will be no funeral or visitation at this time. However, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dottie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Harbor Hospice.