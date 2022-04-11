Dorothy Leone Klinger Hilton, age 95, died the morning of April 7, 2022, in Ludington, after a brief hospitalization.
Born in Muskegon, on Oct. 12, 1926, she was the youngest of three children of Emil Adolph Klinger and Nellie Mae Van Etten. She grew up in Muskegon and lived her whole life in an area about 60 miles north of Muskegon, close to Lake Michigan.
On Dec. 21, 1943, she married Raymond Harold Hilton in Angola, Steuben County, Indiana. They had eight children and resided primarily in Pentwater and Scottville. The family had many backyard picnics and holiday dinners at the Scottville house.
Dorothy was three years old when the Great Depression began, and she remained a thrifty person her whole life. However, she was as generous as possible with her family and grandchildren. Her early life was challenged by the divorce of her parents also in 1929. She was raised primarily by her German immigrant father, Emil. Emil was a cook by profession, and Dorothy became an excellent cook, particularly known for her fantastic fruit pies. Characteristic of her generation she developed resilience and independence. Dorothy saw the inherent worth of all people. As a young adult she left a social club as the club showed preferential membership. She was and will remain a role model for her children and grandchildren.
Her early adult life was focused on her family and children. She was an excellent seamstress and made many of her children’s clothes. In midlife she did enter the work force. Early education eluded her, but to improve her work position she obtained a GED and entered West Shore Community College to obtain a practical nursing degree, graduating in August 1973 at the age of 46 years. She, and her family, were very proud of her LPN status. She worked many years at the Ludington Medical Memorial Center. In 1979, she and Ray started a licensed foster care home in Scottville. Their foster care beds were always in demand. The residents enjoyed her fine cooking and individualized quality care. Dorothy retired when she was 70.
Throughout her life Dorothy loved antiquing and attending estate sales. She was very knowledgeable about dishes and collector plates and over the years acquired a significant collection. Her everyday reading was antique magazines and books. She was particularly happy when she found a bargain on a desirable item for one of her children. Another favorite pastime was playing slot machines for entertainment and companionship. She had reasonably good luck and once won a brand-new truck at a casino.
Left to mourn her passing are her daughter Hazel Marine Seaba and her son Louis Seaba; son Frank Raymond Hilton and his daughter Alice (partner Scott Case) Hilton and son Robert (Sara) Hilton; daughter Nancy Ruth (Steven) Mustaikis and their daughter Heather (David) Hendrickson and son Steven (Carrie) Mustaikis; son Leonard Elgin (Annette) Hilton and their sons Kenneth Hilton and Thomas Hilton; son Ralph James (Jean) Hilton and their children Angela Hilton and Christopher Hilton; son Mark Allen (partner Mary Boyer) Hilton and his children Harmony (Brandon) Gokey and Allen (Loren) Hilton; daughter Winifred Ann (John) Tiles and their daughters Sarah (Kevin) Cooper; Lisa (Anthony) Davis, Katerina (Matthew) Brown; and Larry Edward (partner Kimberly Richmond) Hilton. Dorothy had 21 great-grandchildren Kylar, Jesse, James, Caiden, Karly, Rigel, Carson, Lauren, Sawyer, Colton, Bella, Henry, Genevieve, Brighten, Jace, Adalynn, Lincoln, Quinntin, Lucas, Finley and Theodore.
She is also survived by her older sister Gloria Weiss and Gloria’s four children; her brother Emil’s eight children; and her beloved dog Pixie.
Preceding her in death were her husband in 1980; brother and sister-in-law Emil (Bud) and Beverly Klinger; brother-in-law Donald Weiss; son-in-law Peter Seaba; daughter-in-law Fern Hilton; grandchild Raymond Frank Hilton; her parents; two stepbrothers Donald Barber and Robert Barber; and another beloved dog Lucky.
Services celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service – King Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI on Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. and the celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m.