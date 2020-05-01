Dorothy Lillian Collins, 98, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at MediLodge of Ludington. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Ludington, the daughter of Henry and Merle (Underwood) Lange.
Dorothy is survived by her children William Collins of Ludington, Linda Jennings of Grant, and Richard (Vickie) Collins of Ludington; her daughter-in-law, Lupe Collins; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Collins in 2002; her sons, Vernon Collins and Lyle Collins; her infant son, Clarence Collins Jr.; her great-grandson, Jacob Collins; son-in-law, Timothy Jennings; and two daughters-in-law, Diann Collins and Lorna Collins.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Summit Township Cemetery.
