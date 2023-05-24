Dorothy M. Rozell, 97, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dorothy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as celebrant. Friends may greet her family prior to Mass on Tuesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Her full obituary will appear in tomorrow’s edition.
