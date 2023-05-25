Dorothy M. Rozell, 97, longtime resident of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Dorothy was born on June 19, 1925 in Victory Township, the daughter of John C. and Rose (Olk) Modjeski and grew up in northern Mason County. On May 17, 1947, she married Clarence Rozell Jr. in Manistee and they celebrated 72 years together before Clarence preceded her in death in 2019. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her daughter Lois Rozell in 2019 and her sons John and Randy both in 2022.
Dorothy supported her country during World War II by working as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Willow Run airport in Detroit before transferring to Continental Motors in Muskegon. She lovingly raised her seven children in Scottville and wore her role as “Mom” with pride. Dorothy volunteered many years with 4-H, teaching skills such as knitting, crocheting, quilting, and sewing. Well known for her cooking skills, she also worked at Gibbs restaurant as a cook, and after her children were grown was the office manager for Grange Acres in Haslett, and owned a yarn store in Scottville and managed a craft store in Ludington. She enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with Clarence all over the countryside exploring new scenery and they especially enjoyed traveling abroad visiting the world. Dorothy’s greatest joy was always found in the presence of her family.
Dorothy was a proud member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Scottville and now St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children Rea Granger of Scottville, Peggy (Mark) McKinnon of Gardnerville, Nevada, Nell (Robert) von Berge of Holly, and Dr. William (Terri) Rozell of Grand Rapids; her daughters-in-law Sandy Rozell of Florida and June Rozell of Ludington; 48 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; her brother John Modjeski of Manistee; her sisters Gloria Pomeroy of Manistee and Judy (Dennis) Moreau of Laguna Vista Point, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dorothy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as celebrant. Friends may visit with her family prior to Mass on Tuesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Those who wish to remember Dorothy with a memorial donation are asked to please consider St. May’s Catholic Church or Caritas Food Pantry.
