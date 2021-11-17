Doug was born at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Western New York on July 5, 1951, to the late Howard C. and Jean (McEntee) Busch. His mother always said that it was the booming of the fireworks that brought on her labor for him. Doug grew up on a farm in Clarence Center, New York, on Martin Road with his widowed mother Jean, his sister Alicia and his brother Bill. He worked on the Smith’s dairy farm located 1 mile down Martin Road from junior high to the end of the his master’s degree at Cornell University. He could be found there from early morning to 5 p.m. during any school or college breaks along with summer vacations. After working on the farm for so many years he thought about becoming a farmer however there was no guarantee of a living wage.
He played bass trombone from elementary school through high school and even thought of becoming a professional musician, but again there was no guarantee of earning a living wage. Doug was an altar boy at St. Augustine’s on Goodrich Road in Wolcottsburg throughout his youth. During his school years he was an active boy scout, earning the Order of the Arrow and becoming an Eagle Scout. He continued the tradition of Boy Scouting by becoming a scout leader along with Ray Czap starting the St. Simon’s Troop 1193. He chose Cornell University as his father worked at the Cornell Aeronautical Labs as a draftsman in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1973 and a master’s education in chemical engineering in 1974.
During his professional career he was a process engineer for International Dow Chemical in Midland before being transferred to Dow — Gales Ferry, Connecticut. There he was assigned to a $9 million project to update the plant. During this time in Connecticut, he had to work with the “Men in Black” to discuss security of the Dow plant that ran along the Thames River during the first Desert Storm. He now believed and joked with his wife about what it was like to work with the Secret Service as she had dealt with them over the years with it becoming a running joke between them. From Gales Ferry, he was sought out by the Ludington Dow site to be the professional license process engineer. He loved this site out of all of the Dow locations he had the privilege of working at. Doug retired from Dow Chemical when it was sold to OXYChem becoming their employee. Doug retired from OXYChem on October 31, 2016.
Doug was unquestionably a family man involved with all of his children’s lives as well as influencing the lives of other children and his children’s friends. He would spend individual time with each of his children, Rachel, Eric, Emily and Jennifer Tomasek. During the summer he would come home from work and would go to Second Curve on M-116 where his family would be waiting for him. He would say, “This is heaven. Where else could you go and have a soft sand beach to enjoy every day?” He and his wife Maryanne coached t-ball and Doug continued his coaching career through recreational soccer and was extremely proud of his daughter Emily when she played on the Ludington girls soccer team and attended every game. His favorite past time with his son Eric was fishing and scouting, and they were talking about going on a fishing trip to Canada within the next few years. Every year without fail he would attend the monster trucks and demolition derby with his daughter Rachel at the annual county fair.
He was proud of his children’s educational pursuits and the master’s degrees to which they achieved. He was hoping to be at his daughter Rachel’s graduation in December when she graduates with her master’s in marketing and business. Doug was also hoping to see his daughter Jenn complete her bachelor’s degree in business in May. His son, Eric followed in his footsteps with his choice of study in chemical engineering at Michigan Technological University. Eric continued on with two of his professor’s to the University of Nevada-Reno in the area of metallurgical engineering for his master’s degree. Doug had a wonderful time visiting Eric’s lab and looking at his thesis project. He was proud that his youngest daughter Emily had not only attained an undergrad in history, but went on and completed two master’s, one in museum studies and the other in library and information science. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting her at the Chicago Field Museum where she was completing an internship.
Doug married the love of his life Maryanne M. Fritz of Harris Hill, Clarence, New York, on June 15, 1974. This day was also his mothers Jean’s birthday and was equally joyous. They had been married 47 years this past June. His one regret was not being able to go on their planned trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights and the hot thermal springs as they had to cancel their March 2020 trip due to Covid. He thoroughly enjoyed making Swedish pancakes in the morning and doing various fish dishes for dinner for the both of them.
Doug was vastly involved in the Ludington community and Pere Marquette Township where he was part of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He would make dinner one time a month at the homeless shelter with Tim and Tammy Martin. Every October, Doug would join Jon Kreinbrink in selling apples at St. Simon’s Octoberfest.
He was also active with the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, and attended their bi-yearly conference with his daughter Rachel; who was diagnosed with this random genetic mutation that crosses all races and social economic status. They haven’t been able to locate the gene that affects high functioning individuals, like Rachel.
He is survived by his lovely wife and companion Maryanne M. Busch; his children, son Eric (Lauren) and two grandchildren Erin and Jojo; his three daughters Rachel of Ludington, Emily of Grand Haven and Jenn Tomasek of Ludington; his brother Bill (Diane) Midland; and, his sister Alicia (Jim) Braaten of Clarence Center, New York, along with his nephews and nieces. Doug is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Jean (McEntee) Busch; his aunts Betty, Ruth and Mary; his uncles Edwin, John, Robert, Herbert and Albert; along with many great aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cornelia de Lange Foundation at www.cdlsusa.org
Visitation will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m., and again Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Simon Parish in Ludington starting at 11 a.m. The family will start greeting friends at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.