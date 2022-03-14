Douglas Arthur Weinert, age 73, of Ludington, passed away on March 10, 2022.
He was born on July 6, 1949, in Muskegon, to Arthur and Ruby (Van Eps) Weinert.
Douglas graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1967. He went on to attend the Peggy White Beauty Academy through the Muskegon Beauty College. Douglas was employed at Raymond Hair Fashions and was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Douglas is survived by his siblings Richard (Nola) Weinert of Indiana, Barb (Robert) Kunsky, Pat Gerhart and Betty (Mark) Price. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Jason (Kate) Kunsky, Emily Kunsky, Steven Pricey, Kevin (Becky) Gerhart, Katy (Damon) Maxwell, Jeaine (Lorg) Murray, Jeff (Jennifer) Weinert and Mark (Jennette) Weinert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington, MI 49431.
A Celebration of Life is being scheduled for Summer 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.